New Year holiday rush to start on Thursday

  23:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
An estimated 1.05 million passengers will be making railway trips from stations in Shanghai through January 3, according to China Railway Shanghai Group.
Hu Min / SHINE

The waiting area of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station is packed with passengers on Wednesday due to the holiday rush.

The New Year holiday travel rush will start on Thursday with an estimated 1.05 million passengers making railway trips from Shanghai through January 3, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday. 

The rail travel peak is estimated on January 1, with 350,000 passengers forecast, the group said.  

The newly opened Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong, Lianyungang-Zhenjiang, and Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railways in the Yangtze River Delta region are expected to receive a large number of passengers, the group said. 

Extra trains on the Yancheng-Nantong, Shanghai-Nanjing, and Shanghai-Hangzhou routes will be arranged during the holiday to satisfy demand, the group said. 

Passengers must wear masks during their trips and cooperate with temperature and health QR code checks.

