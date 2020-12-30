News / Metro

Many fewer fake taxis discovered in city

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  23:46 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
Only 15 fake cabs were discovered by law enforcement officers in Shanghai this year compared with 712 just three years ago as crackdowns produce results.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  23:46 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
Many fewer fake taxis discovered in city
Ti Gong

Fake taxis seized by the authorities were destroyed on Wednesday.

A total of 103 fake taxis seized during law enforcement were destroyed at a waste recycling company on Wednesday.

Due to intense crackdown in recent years, the number of fake taxis discovered in Shanghai has been dramatically reduced, according to officials with the city’s transport commission.

This year, only 15 fake taxis were discovered, while there were 118 last year. The numbers in 2018 and 2017 were 342 and 712.

Fake taxis are usually retired taxis that are illegally remodelled to look like legal taxis.

Drivers of such taxis, who are not supervised by the authorities because they’re not registered, often issue fake invoices, steal pre-paid transport cards from passengers and commit other crimes against the passengers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     