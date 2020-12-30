City's students, teachers advised not to travel abroad

Shanghai Education Commission is asking school faculty and students not to go overseas or to any COVID-19 medium or high-risk areas in the country during the winter vacation.

The Shanghai Education Commission is asking school faculty and students not to go overseas or to any COVID-19 medium or high-risk areas during the winter vacation.

Schools in the city start their winter vacation on January 23 and their spring semester on February 22.

In a notification released on Wednesday, the commission said faculty and students leaving Shanghai should report to schools and finish 14 days of health observation before the new semester starts.

Those back from medium or high-risk areas within China have to finish 14-day quarantine at home or in designated places. They also have to take two nucleic acid tests and can only apply to return to school with negative results.

Those back from other areas in cities with medium or high-risk areas need to have one test.

Those with cohabitants back from overseas or medium or high-risk domestic areas have to report the situation to schools and finish seven days of health management after returning to school.

The notification says that all schools have to strictly follow the city’s requirements in pandemic prevention and control, banning outsiders from entering campuses and everyone entering should get approval with identities and temperatures checked. Dorms should ban outsiders from staying over.

Schools are also required not to organize unnecessary gatherings.

Faculty and students are also asked to protect their own safety by measures including wearing masks, avoiding crowds, washing hands regularly, keeping social distance and using serving spoons and chopsticks.