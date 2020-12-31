New resource sharing platform shows a diverse Shanghai

Shanghai is offering people a channel to learn about the city, by launching a resources sharing platform that shows the thriving metropolis through diverse media.

Initiated by the Information Office of the Shanghai Municipality, the platform collects resources, including photos, videos and stories showing Shanghai, from all walks of life.

So far, the platform has collected 10,800 photos, 8,414 videos and thousands of books and stories about Shanghai.

Of note, the information office has selected some representative works to create “Shanghai of the Year 2020”, including 100 photos, 100 videos and 100 articles and books, covering hot topics in and pertaining to the city during the year, from Pudong celebrating 30 years of prosperity to the 3rd China International Import Expo, from Shanghai’s fight against COVID-19 to the redevelopment of Suzhou Creek's waterfront.

The chosen works are mainly from mainstream media and social media at home and abroad, such as Xinhua news agency, Shanghai Daily and Facebook, as well as business platforms such as IC photo, apart from We Media and individuals.