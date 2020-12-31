News / Metro

New resource sharing platform shows a diverse Shanghai

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  01:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Shanghai is offering people a channel to learn about the city, by launching a resources sharing platform that shows the thriving metropolis through diverse media.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  01:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
New resource sharing platform shows a diverse Shanghai

People can scan the QR code to get a glimpse of Shanghai.

Shanghai launched a resources sharing platform on Wednesday that shows the thriving metropolis through diverse media, thereby offering people a convenient channel to learn about the city.

Initiated by the Information Office of the Shanghai Municipality, the platform collects resources, including photos, videos and stories showing Shanghai, from all walks of life.

So far, the platform has collected 10,800 photos, 8,414 videos and thousands of books and stories about Shanghai.

Of note, the information office has selected some representative works to create “Shanghai of the Year 2020”, including 100 photos, 100 videos and 100 articles and books, covering hot topics in and pertaining to the city during the year, from Pudong celebrating 30 years of prosperity to the 3rd China International Import Expo, from Shanghai’s fight against COVID-19 to the redevelopment of Suzhou Creek's waterfront.

The chosen works are mainly from mainstream media and social media at home and abroad, such as Xinhua news agency, Shanghai Daily and Facebook, as well as business platforms such as IC photo, apart from We Media and individuals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Facebook
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     