6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported six new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 25.

The second patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 27.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 28.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 6.

The fifth patient is an Emirati who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 28.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 28.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 95 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1,162 imported cases, 1,064 have been discharged upon recovery and 98 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 341 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.