TCM cluster up and running in northern part of city

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) cluster in northern Shanghai debuted on Wednesday, where TCM services will be provided to grassroots hospitals to treat chronic and common diseases.

Led by the Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, the cluster will include medical facilities in Hongkou, Yangpu and Chongming districts.

Yueyang meets the criteria for the five national centers on chest pain, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, stroke and heart recovery. It's a clinical center for cardiology, oncology, rehabilitation, bone injuries, and gynecology, as well as ear, nose and throat and medical testing.