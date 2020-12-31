News / Metro

TCM cluster up and running in northern part of city

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
A traditional Chinese medicine cluster in northern Shanghai debuted on Wednesday, where TCM services will be provided to grassroots hospitals to treat chronic and common diseases.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) cluster in northern Shanghai debuted on Wednesday, where TCM services will be provided to grassroots hospitals to treat chronic and common diseases.

Led by the Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, the cluster will include medical facilities in Hongkou, Yangpu and Chongming districts.

Yueyang meets the criteria for the five national centers on chest pain, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, stroke and heart recovery. It's a clinical center for cardiology, oncology, rehabilitation, bone injuries, and gynecology, as well as ear, nose and throat and medical testing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     