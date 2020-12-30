Carrefour under fire for selling spoiled food

Two batches of food sold by a Carrefour outlet failed quality tests, Shanghai's market watchdog said on Wednesday.

Cheese cakes made by Wuhan Haizhizui Food sold at Carrefour's Xujing outlet in Qingpu District were substandard due to excessive bacteria, while grilled fillets made by Hangzhou-based Huaweiheng Food that were sold at the same outlet failed for containing excessive N-Nitrosodimethylamine, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.



Excessive amounts of N-Nitrosodimethylamine indicate food may have spoiled.

Investigations are underway and information will be recorded in the city's food safety credibility system.