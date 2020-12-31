Social gatherings limited to 10 people over holidays

The National Health Commission issued a COVID-19 prevention and control guideline ahead of the upcoming holidays forbidding public gatherings of more than 10 people.

The National Health Commission issued a COVID-19 prevention and control guideline ahead of the New Year holiday and Spring Festival forbidding public gatherings of more than 10 people.



Officials at the Shanghai Health Promotion Center are encouraging people with chronic diseases, the elderly, children and pregnant women to avoid public gatherings.



Using a spoon or chopsticks to serve food and eating with separate utensils can protect people from infections at public gatherings, which should be well ventilated.