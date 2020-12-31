News / Metro

Social gatherings limited to 10 people over holidays

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  13:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
﻿ Cai Wenjun
  13:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0

The National Health Commission issued a COVID-19 prevention and control guideline ahead of the New Year holiday and Spring Festival forbidding public gatherings of more than 10 people.

Officials at the Shanghai Health Promotion Center are encouraging people with chronic diseases, the elderly, children and pregnant women to avoid public gatherings.

Using a spoon or chopsticks to serve food and eating with separate utensils can protect people from infections at public gatherings, which should be well ventilated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
