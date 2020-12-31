New Year celebrations in Jing'an District

Jing’an sits at the heart of Shanghai. It includes the essence of the history and culture of the city, home to century-old buildings, big-name attractions, glitzy retail malls and charming art galleries. Annual music and art events give the district a distinctive ambience. In this series, we showcase the highlights of Jing’an.

December Keywords: Happy New Year

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong