New Year celebrations in Jing'an District

  15:38 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Jing’an sits at the heart of Shanghai. It includes the essence of the history and culture of the city, home to century-old buildings, big-name attractions, glitzy retail malls and charming art galleries. Annual music and art events give the district a distinctive ambience. In this series, we showcase the highlights of Jing’an.

December Keywords: Happy New Year

Ti Gong

Thousands of cubes form a giant tree-like installation along Anyi Road in the middle of the Jing’an Kerry Center. The popular night fair has also returned to the road.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
Ti Gong

The many child-size Sonny Angel statues, popular toys from Japan, outside the HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall create opportunities for taking photographs

Ti Gong
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Light installations and seasonal decorations create a romantic and joyful holiday vibe on Nanjing Road W. 

Source: SHINE
