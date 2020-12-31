News / Metro

New ticket counter enables fast rebooking at boarding gates

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
With the launch of China's first ticket counter within a boarding hall, travelers at Hongqiao airport can now change or rebook tickets without going through security a second time.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:27 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
New ticket counter enables fast rebooking at boarding gates
Ti Gong

A traveler rebooks his flight at the new ticket counter in the boarding hall at Hongqiao International Airport's T2 terminal.

With the launch of China’s first ticket counter within a boarding hall, travelers at Hongqiao International Airport can now change or rebook tickets without going through security a second time.

China Eastern Airlines opened the counter in the airport's T2 terminal, enabling travelers to change their itineraries, upgrade seats and print tickets near boarding gates.

Previously, travelers who had to change their flight tickets at a boarding gate had to return to ticket counters and go through security checks again.

The new practice is designed to reduce queuing time at security checks and reduce the risk of COVID-19 cross infection, China Eastern officials said.

The new counter is also expected to relieve pressure at security checkpoints and reduce travelers' waiting time.

According to statistics, there are nearly 1,000 China Eastern passengers every month who have to change their tickets after going through security, and the rebooking process took at least an hour.

Travelers who arrive at boarding gates two hours earlier can rebook their tickets on earlier flights at the counter.

The counter is part of the airline's effort to develop a “smart travel” service for passengers.

In another first, the carrier launched a self-service luggage check-in facility in section C of Hongqiao's T2 terminal where passengers can check in luggage by themselves and pay for overweight baggage using their phones.

New ticket counter enables fast rebooking at boarding gates
Ti Gong

Travelers who arrive at boarding gates two hours earlier can rebook their tickets on earlier flights at the counter.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     