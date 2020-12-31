New ticket counter enables fast rebooking at boarding gates

With the launch of China's first ticket counter within a boarding hall, travelers at Hongqiao airport can now change or rebook tickets without going through security a second time.

Ti Gong

China Eastern Airlines opened the counter in the airport's T2 terminal, enabling travelers to change their itineraries, upgrade seats and print tickets near boarding gates.

Previously, travelers who had to change their flight tickets at a boarding gate had to return to ticket counters and go through security checks again.



The new practice is designed to reduce queuing time at security checks and reduce the risk of COVID-19 cross infection, China Eastern officials said.



The new counter is also expected to relieve pressure at security checkpoints and reduce travelers' waiting time.



According to statistics, there are nearly 1,000 China Eastern passengers every month who have to change their tickets after going through security, and the rebooking process took at least an hour.

Travelers who arrive at boarding gates two hours earlier can rebook their tickets on earlier flights at the counter.



The counter is part of the airline's effort to develop a “smart travel” service for passengers.

In another first, the carrier launched a self-service luggage check-in facility in section C of Hongqiao's T2 terminal where passengers can check in luggage by themselves and pay for overweight baggage using their phones.