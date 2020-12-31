Radio program to offer latest health advice

Friday will see the launch of the first Yangtze River Delta public health radio program offering the latest information on health policies, health care and consultation.

The first Yangtze River Delta public health radio program will be launched on Friday, offering the latest information on health policies, health care and consultation.

The program, launched by health authorities in Shanghai, the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui and the Chinese Medical Doctor Association, will make use of medical resources in the region, target infectious disease prevention and control and give advice on healthy lifestyles.

It will alert the public to disease risks, promote health education and encourage health management in line with current hot topics and information that people care about the most.

People all over the nation can listen to the program, whose major targets are those in the Yangtze River Delta region.