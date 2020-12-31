News / Metro

Railway traffic recovering from COVID-19

From a low of 211,000 rail trips a day in the Yangtze River Delta region in February, figures have gradually climbed to a daily average of 1.9 million in October 
The Yangtze River Delta region recorded 478 million rail trips in 2020, an average of 1.3 million a day and accounting for 22 percent of the national total, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Thursday. 

Among them, 91 million were long-distance. 

Rail traffic was at its lowest in February due to the pandemic, with only 211,000 trips a day. The figure then climbed gradually to hit 1.9 million a day on average in October. 

The daily high of the year was 3.099 million on October 1. 

Hangzhou East Railway Station recorded the largest number of passengers in 2020, at around 46.5 million, followed by Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Nanjing South Railway Station, the group said. 

