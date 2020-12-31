News / Metro

Engineering school celebrates 60th anniversary

  21:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-31
Celebrations began with video showing how the university had developed over the past 60 years thanks to the dedication, passion and constant efforts of its teachers and students.
Shanghai Construction Engineering School is celebrating its 60th birthday.

A ceremony at the university’s conference hall included retired and current leaders, as well as representatives of faculty, students and alumni. The event was livestreamed and watched by about 10,000 people. Some alumni overseas sent videos to express their best wishes for the school.

The celebrations began with a video showing how the university had developed over the past 60 years thanks to the dedication, passion and constant efforts of teachers and students.

Yang Xiufang, the school’s principal, said it was now at a new starting point, but would forge ahead with its mission to cultivate top-level artisans and skilled talent and become a high-level vocational school.

Lu Ming, an official with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, sent a congratulatory video. He praised the achievements the school had made and encouraged it to give full play to its strength and carry forward its cause to provide outstanding construction technical talent and contribute to the development of the construction industry and the prosperity of the city.

The school is attached to Shanghai Urban Construction Vocational College. Ye Yinzhong, president of the college, painted a Chinese landscape painting at the ceremony to express his wish for the prosperous development of the school with its students becoming talent serving around the world.

Chu Min, Party secretary of the college, said the school had become a model for vocational school development with its education philosophy emphasizing virtue, skills and innovation and its comprehensive education system of secondary and higher education, adult education, vocational training and skill appraisal. He said the mission for vocational education in the new era is to serve high-quality development so that it should have closer connection with industry. He wished the school to be more open, confident and innovative to fight for leapfrog development and new glory.

At the ceremony, teachers and students presented flowers to former leaders and representatives of retired teachers to thank them for their contributions to the development of the school.

Poetry, dancing, singing and other performances were part of the celebrations.

Other activities, including forums, student skill shows and an exhibition on school-enterprise cooperation, have been organized to celebrate the anniversary.

