Healthy son for mom with genetic disorders

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:36 UTC+8, 2020-12-31
Woman with a history of miscarriages delivers baby boy free from genetic problems thanks to doctors at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:36 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0

A woman with a history of miscarriage due to genetic disorders successfully deliver a healthy baby boy after receiving advanced artificial rehabilitation technology, the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University said on Thursday.

The woman, in her 20s, previously had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. Checks found the woman, surnamed Dong, suffered from, a chromosome balanced translocation, a common disorder causing repeated miscarriages and fertility and also a common genetic disorder as one in every 370 newborns is a carrier.

In addition to the chromosomal disorder, the woman was also found to be a carrier of a mutated genetic problem, which can cause hearing damage and thyroid problems. Such people’s children have a 25 percent chance of becoming a patient and 50 percent of being a carrier, doctors said.

Chromosomal disease and single-gene genetic disease are both causes of inborn deformity in China.

Dong and her husband went to the hospital’s Ji’ai Fertility Diagnosis and Treatment Center, where doctors decided to use in vitro fertilization technology to help the couple deliver a healthy baby.

Doctors conducted preimplantation genetic-testing technology, or PGT, through which doctors conduct genetic testing on embryos and select healthy embryos for transplant to prevent genetic diseases.

Doctors found one completely healthy embryo among nine candidates. It had none of the two problems.

After being transplanted into Dong, she delivered a healthy boy last Wednesday. “With the advanced technology, the baby is blocked from two problems. It is also a success of IVF technology,” said Xu Congjian, the hospital’s president.

Healthy son for mom with genetic disorders
Ti Gong

The healthy boy has avoided two genetic problems thanks to advanced IVF technology.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Top
     