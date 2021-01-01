Trains added for New Year's passenger surge

About 2.15 million railway trips are estimated in the Yangtze River Delta region today for the New Year's holiday travel rush, and 90 extra trains will be put into service.

Hu Chenqi

About 2.15 million railway trips are estimated in the Yangtze River Delta region today for the New Year's holiday travel rush, and 90 extra trains will be put into service, officials from China Railway Shanghai Group said.

Strict epidemic prevention measures such as temperature checks, ventilation and disinfection, quarantine seats for passengers with fevers, and non-contact services like e-tickets and meal orders via QR code scanning will be in effect.

Some stations will implement waiting at designated times to prevent passenger gatherings.

Passengers will be reminded to wear masks while on trains.



Cargo management has been enhanced with cold-chain transportation under scrutiny.

A surge of passengers on new rail lines such as Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong and Yancheng-Nantong is expected during the holiday.

Extra high-speed trains from Nantong to Shanghai, Shanghai to Lianyungang, Xuzhou, Huai'an, and Suqian, and Nanjing to Lianyungang, Suqian and Yancheng will be added today to meet increased demand.

Snow is being cleared from railway stations and railway tracks in the delta region to ensure smooth operations.