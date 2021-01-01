News / Metro

Trains added for New Year's passenger surge

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-01       0
About 2.15 million railway trips are estimated in the Yangtze River Delta region today for the New Year's holiday travel rush, and 90 extra trains will be put into service.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-01       0
Trains added for New Years passenger surge
Hu Chenqi

Passengers enter Jiaxing South Railway Station on Friday morning. 

About 2.15 million railway trips are estimated in the Yangtze River Delta region today for the New Year's holiday travel rush, and 90 extra trains will be put into service, officials from China Railway Shanghai Group said.

Strict epidemic prevention measures such as temperature checks, ventilation and disinfection, quarantine seats for passengers with fevers, and non-contact services like e-tickets and meal orders via QR code scanning will be in effect.

Some stations will implement waiting at designated times to prevent passenger gatherings.

Passengers will be reminded to wear masks while on trains.

Cargo management has been enhanced with cold-chain transportation under scrutiny.

A surge of passengers on new rail lines such as Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong and Yancheng-Nantong is expected during the holiday.

Extra high-speed trains from Nantong to Shanghai, Shanghai to Lianyungang, Xuzhou, Huai'an, and Suqian, and Nanjing to Lianyungang, Suqian and Yancheng will be added today to meet increased demand.

Snow is being cleared from railway stations and railway tracks in the delta region to ensure smooth operations. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     