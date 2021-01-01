Local hospitals ring in the holiday with New Year's babies

The city's first New Year's baby was born on midnight at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital. Many more followed.

Zhou Ziwei / Ti Gong

Babies were born on the first day of the New Year, bringing hope and happiness to their families.

The city’s first New Year's baby was born on midnight at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital, a 3,175-gram boy delivered by a 28-year-old woman surnamed Huang.

“The toughest period of the pandemic was when I found out I was pregnant, and I was worried all the time,” she said. “I want to express my gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and gave me confidence.”

The baby's father said the boy is the best New Year's gift the family could ask for, who they nicknamed Suchuan because the father is from Jiangsu Province and the mother is from Sichuan Province.

As of 7am this morning, 12 babies — nine boys and three girls — have been born at the hospital.

Zhou Ziwei / Ti Gong

Zhou Ziwei / Ti Gong

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital welcomed its first New Year's baby at 12:05am. By 8am, 10 babies had been born at the hospital where 30,000 babies are delivered every year.

A woman surnamed Wu gave birth to her daughter at 12:12am.



“She is our long-expected baby," she said. “We nicknamed her Tangtang, which means candy in Chinese, wishing her life to be as sweet as candy."

Ti Gong

Eight New Year's babies had been delivered by 8am at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University.

The hospital’s first New Year's baby was born at 12:33am. The mother, a Henan Province native, said the baby girl is especially precious to her because she had an ectopic pregnancy two years ago.

“I will bring her to my hometown during Spring Festival and hope she is healthy and happy,” she said.