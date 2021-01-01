News / Metro

Construction for upcoming Flower Expo in home stretch

  13:39 UTC+8, 2021-01-01
With five months to go until the 10th China Flower Expo, construction on its sites and nearby facilities is nearly complete.
Ti Gong

The Century Pavilion is shaped like a butterfly.

With five months to go until the 10th China Flower Expo, construction on its sites and nearby facilities is nearly complete.

The expo will take place in Chongming District from May 21 to July 2, and is the first to take place on an island.

The Century Pavilion, one of the three main indoor venues, has been roofed, and the Fuxing and Bamboo pavilions are in the final phase of construction.

Ti Gong

Construction of Fuxing Pavilion is nearly complete.

A total of 35 outdoor provincial pavilions will be built for the expo to showcase the wide range of gardening in different parts of China. And 33 of them are under construction and expected to be finished by the end of March.

Supporting facilities, including accommodations and entertainment venues, are also under construction.

Ti Gong

The Flower Expo Village

The ecology of nearby Fumin, Yujia and Yunbei creeks has been improved, and drainage and sewage disposal systems are under renovation.

New power cables have been added to the west side of the complex, while  216 power supply bases have been completed for its east side.

The expo's gas pipelines were recently connected and will soon undergo testing.

The primary roadways leading to the expo — Chongming Ecological Avenue and Chenhai, Jianshe and Beiyan highways — are being expanded to ensure efficient traffic flows during the expo.

The district implemented the concept of green ecology during construction by preserving original surrounding ecosystems.

Ti Gong

The water forest

