A landscape of wood sorrels and bonsais blossom into the new year

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

A wood sorrel exhibition with 200 varieties of the plants, including rare species, and a large selection of bonsais are on display at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District to celebrate the New Year.

Wood sorrels are presented in an idyllic pastoral landscape with a bridge, waterwheel, colorful paint buckets and animated sculptures.

There are about 800 varieties of wood sorrel in the world and are popular among gardeners in the city, some of whom create hybrids of the plants, according to officials at the botanical garden.



The bonsai exhibition runs through the three-day New Year's holiday, and the wood sorrel exhibit runs through mid-January.