Doctors issue clarion call for myopia prevention in children

More than half of Chinese children are myopic, presenting an urgent need for myopia prevention and control.
More than half of Chinese children are myopic, presenting an urgent need for myopia prevention and control, according to officials at China’s Monthly Good Doctor and Good Nurse Award ceremony and Minor’s Myopia Prevention Forum launched in the city on Thursday.

Health officials require all medical professionals to enhance education, research and clinical capabilities in order to prevent and control myopia in children.

Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of the Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital and one of the monthly good doctor award winners, said the period between the ages of 3 and 6 is the most critical time for vision development, and a vision database for children in that age range is important for vision screening, myopia prevention, treatment and management.

A volunteer team consisting of Zhou’s colleagues and students has conducted vision checks for 9,000 students in eight primary and middle schools and 5,300 kindergartners. The team has also provided online training for 20,000 health teachers in Xuhui and Minhang districts.

﻿
