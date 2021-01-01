News / Metro

The best of Jing'an sculpture exhibition selected

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-01       0
The 10 best exhibits in the 2020 Jing'an International Sculpture Project, "Reshaping Space," have been selected as the three-month event winds down.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-01       0

The 10 best exhibits in the 2020 Jing’an International Sculpture Project, “Reshaping Space,” have been selected as the three-month event winds down.

The exhibition featured 55 sculptures from an international array of artists in Jing'an parks, schools and commercial zones.

It attracted more than 450,000 visitors to one of the main exhibition areas, Jing’an Sculpture Park, and 120,000 people took an online tour of it.

“Ever Time Gate” by Spanish artist Juan Garaizabal is one of the top 10 selections. The sculpture consists of 18 staircases leading to a door in the middle of the sky, symbolizing China’s openness to the world and the importance of traditional culture.

Another selection, “Arbre à palabres” by Cameroonian artist Pascale Marthine Tayou, is a tree-style installation made of plastic, metal and cement, based on the African tradition of a talking tree where people are free to express themselves.

“Silver Mambo,” several giant bullet-size sculptures, was designed by Fake Studio in China. More than mere sculptures, they’re also auditory installations that offer a range of sounds.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     