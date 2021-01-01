The best of Jing'an sculpture exhibition selected

The 10 best exhibits in the 2020 Jing'an International Sculpture Project, "Reshaping Space," have been selected as the three-month event winds down.

The exhibition featured 55 sculptures from an international array of artists in Jing'an parks, schools and commercial zones.

It attracted more than 450,000 visitors to one of the main exhibition areas, Jing’an Sculpture Park, and 120,000 people took an online tour of it.

“Ever Time Gate” by Spanish artist Juan Garaizabal is one of the top 10 selections. The sculpture consists of 18 staircases leading to a door in the middle of the sky, symbolizing China’s openness to the world and the importance of traditional culture.

Another selection, “Arbre à palabres” by Cameroonian artist Pascale Marthine Tayou, is a tree-style installation made of plastic, metal and cement, based on the African tradition of a talking tree where people are free to express themselves.

“Silver Mambo,” several giant bullet-size sculptures, was designed by Fake Studio in China. More than mere sculptures, they’re also auditory installations that offer a range of sounds.