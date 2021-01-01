Hospital opens later eye clinic for children

Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital makes it more convenient for children to have their eyes tested as they found many couldn't find the time during the day because of their studies.

Shanghai Ai’er Eye Hospital is offering an after-hours clinic for students seeking to have their eyesight tested or who want to purchase glasses or myopia-renovation lenses or have them checked.

Myopia, or short sight, is a problem for many Chinese children and minors, with an incidence of 53.6 percent.

“Many children don’t have time for follow-up checks or to change to appropriate glasses due to their busy study,” said Li Qiuming, CEO of the hospital.

Li said there were so many patients at weekends that the hospital decided it would be more convenient for patients to open a clinic at night, and also relieve the pressure at weekends.