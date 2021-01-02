4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday while eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported four new imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Serbian traveling in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 30.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Colombia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 29.

The third and the fourth patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 30 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 98 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1,171 imported cases, 1,079 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 341 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.