'Nothing special' in imported COVID-19 variant case, says top doctor

A young female infected with the new variant of COVID-19 discovered in the UK displayed extremely mild symptoms.

A patient infected with the new variant of COVID-19 discovered in the UK displayed extremely mild symptoms, according to Zhang Wenhong, Shanghai’s top infectious-disease expert.

The patient, a 23-year-old woman who returned to Shanghai from Britain on December 14, was found to have the strain known as B.1.1.7 that has been spreading in the UK since October.

“This case is nothing special, not different from any other patients infected with the new coronavirus," said Dr Zhang, director of the infectious diseases department at Huashan Hospital. "Her symptoms were so mild that they didn’t require my attention.”

Dr Zhang is also leading the team treating COVID-19 patients in Shanghai.

“She has tested negative for the virus and left the isolation ward,” he added.

Dr Zhang said that although the mutant virus might spread slightly faster, the current isolation measures and quarantine methods still work very effectively. Vaccination against it is also effective.

He said the detection of the case showed China has very strong monitoring capabilities for mutant virus strains.