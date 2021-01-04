Millions take the train during the holiday

More than 7.8 million rail trips were made in the Yangtze River Delta region during the New Year holiday between December 31 and January 3, or 23 percent of the national total.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The 7.844 million trips was up 4.2 percent from the same period last year, the group said.

The peak days were on December 31, January 1 and 3, all with over 2 million passengers.

An extra 390 railway trains were put into service in the region to satisfy the growth in holiday demand, the group said.

Stations in the region took strict ant-pandemic measures, including temperature checks and enhanced disinfection and ventilation.