Major work begins on Pudong traffic artery

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-01-04
Renovation of the Pudong New Area's Yanggao Road traffic artery to be completed by the end of next year will relieve congestion and avoid waterlogging when it rains.
Ti Gong

A rendition of the Longyang Road Overpass after renovation's complete.

Ti Gong

A view of how the Luoshan Road Overpass will look after its renovation.

Ti Gong

How the Jinhai Road Overpass will look after renovation is complete.

The Pudong New Area’s Yanggao Road traffic artery is being renovated to relieve congestion and avoid waterlogging when it rains.

Built in 1956, the road has undergone several rounds of expansion and renovation in response to increasing traffic pressure.

The latest round, costing up to 4.7 billion yuan (US$727 million), began on Monday. The work will involve three road sections, and construction is expected to complete by the end of next year.

The “sponge city” concept of water management will be adopted to manage stormwater runoff, control waterlogging and relieve water pollution.

Advancing technologies such as BIM (building information modeling) will be applied to optimize traffic analysis and improve integrated management.

Under the plan, construction of Yanggao Road S. will stretch 1.5 kilometers from the Longyang Road Overpass in the north and Gaoke Road W. in the south.

After completion, it will have new access on two sides. It will open as a combination of a two-way four-lane carriageway and two-way six-lane overpass bridge.

Construction of the Yanggao Road M. will cover 3.5 kilometers from the Luoshan Road Overpass in the east to the Middle Ring Overpass in the west.

It will also have a two-layer traffic network comprising the ground-level road and the bridge over it. In addition, ramps of the Luoshan Road Overpass and the Middle Ring Overpass will be renovated.

Construction will also involve the section between Jinhai Road and the Middle Ring Overpass of Yanggao Road M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
