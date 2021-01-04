News / Metro

Online problems top holiday complaints list

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
Of more than 4,000 complaints investigated by the Shanghai market watchdog some 82 percent, up 13 percent from the same period last year, were about online purchases.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0

Shanghai's market watchdog received 4,380 complaints during the three-day New Year holiday, with clothing, food and Internet services topping the list, authorities said on Monday.

Of the total, 82 percent related to online purchases, up 13 percent from the same period last year, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The sudden cold wave and pandemic factors had triggered an online boom, the administration said, and most complaints concerned clothing and shoes, food and home furnishings bought online.

Over 320 complaints related to Internet services, a significant increase.

Clogged operation of eSports and online games, blocked games accounts, lost eSports inventory items and loss of virtual assets angered players, the administration said.

There were fewer complaints about transport, culture and entertainment, catering and accommodation, and tourism during the holiday.

Some 55 percent of all complaints were about after-sales services and contract fulfilment, up 6 percent, and there was a surge of complaints about repairs to home appliances triggered by the sudden chill, the administration said.

Complaints about product quality were down to 19 percent of the total.

Market watchdogs in the Yangtze River Delta region received 13,737 complaints during the holiday, with 67 percent of them related to online purchases.

The majority concerned clothing and shoes, food, home furnishings, Internet services and home appliances in terms of after-sales services, quality, fake promotions and charges. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     