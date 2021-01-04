News / Metro

City parks record 1.51m holiday visitors

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:18 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
Greenery authorities said there was a 75 percent cap of maximum capacity during the three-day New Year holiday to prevent overcrowding and other preventive measures in place.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:18 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Sanitation workers were busy during the holiday.

    Ti Gong




  • Sanitation workers make cleaning and pave straw mat to prevent slippery road conditions during the holiday. 

    Ti Gong

Parks across the city recorded 1.51 million visits during the three-day New Year holiday under a 75 percent cap of maximum capacity to prevent overcrowding, Shanghai's greenery authorities said on Monday.

The city's countrywide parks had 36,800 visits, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Visitors were being reminded to keep distance with disinfection and guidance enhanced, the bureau said.

They were asked to wear masks in indoor areas and crowded areas such as park entrances and gatherings were not allowed, it said.

Some parks required people to book before being allowed admission during the holiday.

More than 69,000 tons of domestic garbage were cleared in the city during the holiday, with a daily average of 14,654 tons of dry garbage and 8,543 tons of wet waste dealt with, according to the bureau.

During the cold wave, ice had been cleared from around 8,000 areas across the city to eliminate safety hazards, it added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     