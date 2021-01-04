News / Metro

Civil Code leads to change in loan dispute

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
Shanghai Financial Court supports borrowers appeal in the case of early repayment of a loan which charged interest at a higher rate than had been expected. 
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0

Shanghai Financial Court has changed the original sentence in a loan contract dispute according to the Civil Code for the first time on Monday.

The borrowers, surnamed Tian and Zhou, got back 840,000 yuan (US$130,031) from state-controlled financial institution Zhongyuan Trust. 

The Civil Code of the People's Republic of China, which is called "an encyclopedia of social life" and has 1,260 articles covering all aspects of life, took effect on Friday.

Tian and Zhou borrowed 6 million yuan from the institution in 2017. They could return the money in eight years with an annual rate of 11.88 percent according to the contract. They also signed on a plan about how much money they should return each month.

A year later, they wanted to pay their debt ahead of schedule but were asked to return 7.4 million yuan, with the annual rate reaching 20.94 percent.

Although they returned the money, they thought this unreasonable so sued the company to refund 880,000 yuan.

A district court rejected this and the pair lodged an appeal to the financial court.

According to the new law, lenders should inform borrowers of the actual interest rate in a clear and accessible way. 

There was no actual interest rate in the plan so people without professional financial knowledge could not calculate the rate in a short time, which was different from the figure written in the contract, the financial court said.

The plaintiffs’ appeal was supported and the company told to return 840,000 yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     