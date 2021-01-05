6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported six new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 30.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 31.



The third patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Slovakia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 2.

The fifth patient, a Chinese living in the United States, and the sixth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 68 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,187 imported cases, 1,087 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.



One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.