2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported two new imported novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 4.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 32 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,189 imported cases, 1,095 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.