Two suspects behind bars for allegedly forging invoices

The suspects are among more than 400 people around the country who allegedly used software to forge invoices.

Ti Gong

Two suspects are in custody for allegedly forging invoices, Shanghai police said today.

The two, who work for two different companies, allegedly forged invoices totaling more than 14 million yuan (US$2.2 million).

Police in the Pudong New Area said they started their investigation last year with clues from police in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, who solved a value-added tax (VAT) fraud case last April.

During their investigation, Sichuan police found that an illegal invoice printing software had been sold on the Internet to more than 400 people around the country.



The suspects were caught in Gaoqiao Town last month and have allegedly confessed to forging more than 190 VAT invoices to reduce their companies' tax liability.