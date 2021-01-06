News / Metro

Two suspects behind bars for allegedly forging invoices

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
The suspects are among more than 400 people around the country who allegedly used software to forge invoices.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
Two suspects behind bars for allegedly forging invoices
Ti Gong

One of the forged invoices seized by police.

Two suspects are in custody for allegedly forging invoices, Shanghai police said today.

The two, who work for two different companies, allegedly forged invoices totaling more than 14 million yuan (US$2.2 million).

Police in the Pudong New Area said they started their investigation last year with clues from police in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, who solved a value-added tax (VAT) fraud case last April.

During their investigation, Sichuan police found that an illegal invoice printing software had been sold on the Internet to more than 400 people around the country.

The suspects were caught in Gaoqiao Town last month and have allegedly confessed to forging more than 190 VAT invoices to reduce their companies' tax liability. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     