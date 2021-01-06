News / Metro

Changning on the move with three new business districts

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
The "functional zones" include the "Zhongshan Park digital and financial city," "Hongqiao international trade and fashion circle" and the "Linkong headquarters highland."
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
Changning on the move with three new business districts
Kong Jianhong / Ti Gong

Changning officials award companies that have made great contributions to the district's economic development on Wednesday.

Three key central business districts were unveiled today in Changning District to further optimize the city’s business environment and encourage investment.

The “functional zones” in the city’s west side include the “Zhongshan Park digital and financial city,” “Hongqiao international trade and fashion circle” and the “Linkong headquarters highland.”

“Changning wants to construct a quality international district with global influence by enhancing its economic density and core competencies and driving urban renewal and digitalized transformation,” said Wang Weiren, Party secretary of Changning.

The region around Zhongshan Park will be developed into a “central activity zone” by 2025 along with nearby historical streets — Yuyuan, Wuyi, Xinhua and Panyu roads.

Urban renewal campaigns will also be carried out on the campus of East China University of Political Science and Law, the Suzhou Creek waterfront and other public spaces. Moreover, a number of pilot digital and fintech applications will be launched.

The Hongqiao business district will focus on its distinction as an “international, business trade, fashion and cultural” zone. Locations near the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where the annual China International Import Expo is held, will leverage the expo's spillover effect with international trade, fashion design, exhibits and shopping.

The Hongqiao area will become a blueprint for how a national development zone can regain its dynamics with urban renewls.

The Linkong region in west Shanghai is targeted to attract headquarters of global aviation companies. A major renovation has been launched on the Hongqiao International Airport in the region. Linkong will also explore bonded functions with several major construction projects.

Eighteen companies and institutions — including the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Shanghaimart and the Unilever's incubator — signed agreements with the district government to help drive the functional zones' development. 

Another 20 key investment and development projects — covering intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, finance and trade, cultural media and life health — will also take root in Changning.

Meione Tech, operated by celebrity livestreamer Li Jiaqi, will be based in Changning as well, promoting cosmetics, clothes and national brands through livestreaming and social media. The cartoon figures named “Never’s Family” developed by Li, who has 100 million followers on social media, has become a new attraction at Columbia Circle on Yan'an Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     