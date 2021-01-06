Changning on the move with three new business districts

The "functional zones" include the "Zhongshan Park digital and financial city," "Hongqiao international trade and fashion circle" and the "Linkong headquarters highland."

Kong Jianhong / Ti Gong

Three key central business districts were unveiled today in Changning District to further optimize the city’s business environment and encourage investment.

The “functional zones” in the city’s west side include the “Zhongshan Park digital and financial city,” “Hongqiao international trade and fashion circle” and the “Linkong headquarters highland.”



“Changning wants to construct a quality international district with global influence by enhancing its economic density and core competencies and driving urban renewal and digitalized transformation,” said Wang Weiren, Party secretary of Changning.



The region around Zhongshan Park will be developed into a “central activity zone” by 2025 along with nearby historical streets — Yuyuan, Wuyi, Xinhua and Panyu roads.

Urban renewal campaigns will also be carried out on the campus of East China University of Political Science and Law, the Suzhou Creek waterfront and other public spaces. Moreover, a number of pilot digital and fintech applications will be launched.

The Hongqiao business district will focus on its distinction as an “international, business trade, fashion and cultural” zone. Locations near the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where the annual China International Import Expo is held, will leverage the expo's spillover effect with international trade, fashion design, exhibits and shopping.

The Hongqiao area will become a blueprint for how a national development zone can regain its dynamics with urban renewls.

The Linkong region in west Shanghai is targeted to attract headquarters of global aviation companies. A major renovation has been launched on the Hongqiao International Airport in the region. Linkong will also explore bonded functions with several major construction projects.



Eighteen companies and institutions — including the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Shanghaimart and the Unilever's incubator — signed agreements with the district government to help drive the functional zones' development.



Another 20 key investment and development projects — covering intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, finance and trade, cultural media and life health — will also take root in Changning.

Meione Tech, operated by celebrity livestreamer Li Jiaqi, will be based in Changning as well, promoting cosmetics, clothes and national brands through livestreaming and social media. The cartoon figures named “Never’s Family” developed by Li, who has 100 million followers on social media, has become a new attraction at Columbia Circle on Yan'an Road W.