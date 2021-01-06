City's top workers take home 'Shanghai Standouts' award

Close to 100 city workers were added to the list of "Shanghai Standouts" on Wednesday, an annual award given to the top workers in Shanghai.

In the past five years, 480 people from all walks of life have received the award, presented by the Shanghai General Trade Union.

A total of 284 people were considered for the award last year by recommending themselves, three times more than the previous year, according to the city's rooftop workers union. Others were recommended by companies and societies.

This year's oldest award winner is 60 and the youngest is 33. Winners on average have worked 22.5 years.



Among the winners, 69 work in manufacturing, the majority in integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

The general trade union will introduce award winners to more local companies, universities and colleges this year to help educate more skilled professionals.