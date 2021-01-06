News / Metro

New public health rules issued for disease prevention


Encouraging people to use a special spoon or chopsticks to take food from plates and eating with their own dishware have been added to the city’s public health management rules, according to local health officials.

Restaurants are required to offer such services for hygiene and disease prevention, especially during the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, the majority of diseases are related to lifestyle and habits. The tradition of taking food from a shared plate in China increases the risk of disease, so promoting these new rules is important for preventing COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, officials said.

﻿
