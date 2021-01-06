City tightens health management for travelers

Epidemic prevention and control officials outline latest measures for people visiting or returning to Shanghai from domestic medium or high risk areas.

City authorities have tightened the health management of people visiting or returning to Shanghai from domestic medium- or high-risk areas, epidemic prevention and control officials announced on Wednesday.

Those from or by way of domestic medium- or high-risk areas should inform village committees, neighborhood committees, working units or hotels within 12 hours of their arrival in Shanghai.

They will undergo 14 days of quarantine for health observation and be tested twice for nucleic acid.

Schools have been ordered to enhance health QR code checks of students and faculties.

Residents are reminded to avoid unnecessary trips outside Shanghai and prevent gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Commission of Commerce is reminding people to wear masks, show their health QR codes, have their temperature checked and to keep safe distance while in shopping malls, supermarkets and wet markets.

They are being encouraged to use non-contact payments and wear gloves when picking cold-chain foods at supermarkets and commodities at agriculture markets.

Diners are reminded to finish meals within two hours, wear masks, show their health QR codes, and have their temperature checked before entering catering venues and keep safe distance at waiting, dining and payment areas.

They are encouraged to use a separate spoon or chopsticks to take food from plates and eat with their own dishware.

Those visiting exhibitions should make online registration and reservation in advance and wear masks, show their health QR code, and have temperature checked when entering venues.