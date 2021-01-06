Shops ignore ban on plastic bags and straws

Businesses found still providing plastic bags and straws despite a ban which took effect this year with our reporter finding a number of breaches at the Xuhui ASE Mall.

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Some local beverage and catering businesses were found still providing non-degradable plastic straws or bags despite a ban which took effect this year.

Plastic bags, even if degradable, are banned in the city's shopping malls, supermarkets, pharmacies and bookstores, while non-degradable plastic bags cannot be used for food delivery, and non-degradable plastic straws and tableware cannot be provided in restaurants.

Market watchdog inspectors in Minhang District’s Zhuanqiao Town found an outlet of Huiyoumate Supermarket providing plastic bags to customers on Wednesday. The bags were immediately removed.

At the Xuhui ASE Mall, our reporter found several beverage and catering businesses providing non-degradable plastic straws or bags.

At Fresh Love, a fruit juice shop in the mall, was providing non-degradable plastic bags, while non-degradable plastic straws were found at Wa Ha Ha, a beverage business in the mall.

At an outlet of Xiao-Mian, a noodle catering chain in the mall, non-degradable plastic bags were used for take-away food.

An outlet of Yakiniku no Enta, a Japanese barbecue restaurant, in Minhang District, provided non-degradable plastic straws to diners, and an outlet of Zhengxin Chicken Steak, a fried food chain store in Hongkou District, was found offering non-degradable plastic straws with its take-away food.

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE