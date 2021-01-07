5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday while two patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported five new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 30.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 3.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 4.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 4.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 5.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 119 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,194 imported cases, 1,097 have been discharged upon recovery and 97 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.