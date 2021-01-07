Pediatric clinic places premium on patient convenience

Xinhua Hospital, one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the city, announced service updates for its after work and weekend clinics to better meet patients' needs.

In response to the extreme cold and prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases, Xinhua Hospital, one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the city, announced service updates for its after-work and weekend clinics to better meet patients’ needs.



The hospital now has a full reservation system for its after work clinic where parents can make appointments through the hospital's app or public WeChat account.



“Previously, many parents didn’t know about the after-work clinic and took their children to hospitals during the school day, impacting their jobs and children’s studies," said Dr Zhang Hui from the hospital’s dermatology department. "The reservation service for the after-work clinic helps them manage their time, while doctors can monitor the flow of patients and improve efficiency and quality.”



Due to the recent cold front, doctors said the best time to visit the clinic is between 5pm and 6pm, as there are fewer patients and people can come right after finishing work.

For those with chronic diseases, clinic officials suggest they visit during the weekend, which is also equipped with senior specialists



"Reform was necessary due to the pandemic, requiring enhanced focus on diseases and more convenient medical access for patients," said Dr Yao Ge, vice director of Xinhua Hospital’s outpatient and emergency department.

