“Minning Town,” a realistic drama about a town’s efforts to alleviate poverty, will air on Dragon TV next Tuesday.

The drama, starring Yan Ni, Zhang Jiayi, Huang Jue and Yao Chen, portrays the tremendous development of Fujian Province's Minning Town since the 1990s.

It focuses on how the lives of local families have been affected by development.



The show's scenery, props and costumes evoke nostalgia about the era.