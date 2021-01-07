News / Metro

City's travelers vaccinated for COVID-19

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0
Free vaccinations begin at 17 health centers across the city for Shanghai residents who are intending to travel abroad for the purpose of work or study. 
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Wang Qingchu. Subtitles by Wang Qingchu.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for Shanghai residents traveling abroad for individual demand such as work and study began on Thursday at 17 health centers across the city.

Seven people were vaccinated at the Dapuqiao Subdistrict Neighborhood Health Center, the site for COVID-19 vaccinations in Huangpu District.

They had booked the service via mobile phone app Jiankangyun and had shown their passport, valid visa, airline ticket, ID card, and hukou, or residence permit, at the center.

Citys travelers vaccinated for COVID-19
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man is injected with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Dapuqiao Subdistrict Neighborhood Health Center in Huangpu District on Thursday.

Gao Xue, an MBA student at Fudan University, is going to Switzerland as an exchange student on February 2.

“I bought the ticket long time ago and I asked my subdistrict many times about the date for vaccination,” she said. “Fortunately, it started today and there is still time for my injection before my departure.”

After being vaccinated, she was told to drink more water, take more rest and not take a shower for 24 hours by a doctor of the center.

“It's similar to the feeling of taking other vaccines,” Gao said.

Zhang Haode, another vaccine recipient, said he had been set at ease by the injection and now felt safe.

He is flying to Canada on February 4 to visit his elderly mother. He said he had been worried about her because they hadn’t seen each other for a long time due to the epidemic.

Citys travelers vaccinated for COVID-19
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhang Haode fills in a form before being receiving his vaccination on Thursday.

After hearing that the vaccination was available for residents traveling overseas before February 12, he booked his spot in the early hours of Thursday morning. Once his reservation was confirmed, he immediately bought his plane ticket.

Thirty minutes of observation later, he left the center having had no adverse reactions.

An ambulance is on standby outside, said Gao Jiabao, chief of the center’s health care department. If anyone has a serious reaction to the injection they would be immediately transferred to a hospital. 

By Thursday morning, around 100 people had registered for the vaccination in Dapuqiao center, Gao said. “Now thirty-five people can be injected per day from 1pm to 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“Three doctors can vaccinate for 15 people per hour approximately so 50 people being injected in one day is achievable,” she said. “According to the actual operation situation over the following days, more vacancies can be released soon.”

Citys travelers vaccinated for COVID-19
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

COVID-19 vaccine in the refrigerator at the Huangpu District health center.

Citys travelers vaccinated for COVID-19
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A doctor at the health center about to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

After 14 days, the seven need to be injected again to ensure antibodies develop. The vaccine's protection period is at least six months.

As of Monday, 326,000 people at high risk in the city, including medical workers, customs staff who handle imported cold-chain products and police, had received the vaccine with no serious adverse reactions reported, officials said.

Residents, aged between 18 and 59, can have the vaccine but those with a fever or serious respiratory disease, who are allergic, pregnant, or have been infected with the virus, should not be vaccinated.

The service is not yet available for expats working or living in the city. Inquiries can be made at 12320, the city's health hotline.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     