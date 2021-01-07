Measures taken to ensure safety on the road

The city's transportation departments are geared up for the freezing weather with emergency plans in place and 9,000 emergency personnel allocated with 1,600 vehicles.

The city’s road transportation office has strengthened emergency measures to safeguard the city amid the freezing weather.

Straw bags, sand, snow remover and tractors have been prepared, with safety inspections of roads likely to get icy.

Key expressways, river bridges, tunnels and overpasses have been set up with caution signals, broken facilities along the roads fixed and obstacles and garbage cleaned up.

Officials are reminding the public to take necessary measures to stay warm and to drive carefully.

The city’s bus routes have also strengthened emergency strategies, particularly for electric buses and hot drinks are being provided for passengers at some terminal stations.

“Our drivers will turn on the air-conditioning earlier so that passengers can suffer less from the chilly weather outside,” said Huang Zhizheng of the Jiushi Bus Group. “A lot of morning commuters were almost frozen waiting at stations.”

