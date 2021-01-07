News / Metro

Measures taken to ensure safety on the road

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0
The city's transportation departments are geared up for the freezing weather with emergency plans in place and 9,000 emergency personnel allocated with 1,600 vehicles. 
﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0
Measures taken to ensure safety on the road
Ti Gong

Workers remove ice from roads in an overnight operation to ensure traffic safety. 

The city’s road transportation office has strengthened emergency measures to safeguard the city amid the freezing weather.

Emergency plans have been issued and 9,000 emergency personnel allocated with 1,600 vehicles.

Straw bags, sand, snow remover and tractors have been prepared, with safety inspections of roads likely to get icy.

Key expressways, river bridges, tunnels and overpasses have been set up with caution signals, broken facilities along the roads fixed and obstacles and garbage cleaned up.

Officials are reminding the public to take necessary measures to stay warm and to drive carefully.

Measures taken to ensure safety on the road
Ti Gong

Industrial salt is spread at the underpass on Jinshajiang Road to prevent accidents caused by ice.

Measures taken to ensure safety on the road
Ti Gong

A worker inspects underpass ceilings.

The city’s bus routes have also strengthened emergency strategies, particularly for electric buses and hot drinks are being provided for passengers at some terminal stations.

“Our drivers will turn on the air-conditioning earlier so that passengers can suffer less from the chilly weather outside,” said Huang Zhizheng of the Jiushi Bus Group. “A lot of morning commuters were almost frozen waiting at stations.”

Measures taken to ensure safety on the road
Ti Gong

Hot water is provided for passengers at the Mohe Road Station on Route 159.

Measures taken to ensure safety on the road
Ti Gong

A driver turns on the air-conditioning in his bus early in the morning.

Measures taken to ensure safety on the road
Ti Gong

Hot water is provided for passengers at the Mohe Road Station on Route 159.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     