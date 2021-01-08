8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported eight new imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday while three patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported eight new imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 25.

The second patient is an Israeli who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 30.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 24.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 4.

The fifth and the sixth patients are a Chinese couple visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 5 on the same flight.

The seventh and the eighth patients are both Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 6 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 106 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,202 imported cases, 1,100 have been discharged upon recovery and 102 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.