Health officials issue tips for virus prevention in elevators

Elevators are critical places for virus control because they are confined spaces with groups of people, said officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

Local health authorities have issued tips on preventing COVID-19 while riding elevators.



Elevators are critical places for virus control because they are confined spaces with groups of people, said officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

Wearing masks is a must. Keep distance from other people and avoid touching surfaces, your eyes, mouth and nose.



Don't eat anything and wash your hands after exiting elevators.

The center also requires management departments to disinfect elevators regularly, especially buttons.