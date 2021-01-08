17 community health centers offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available in the city at community health centers. The service began on Thursday for people between the ages of 18 and 59 who are traveling abroad.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available in the city at community health centers.

The service began on Thursday for people between the ages of 18 and 59 who are traveling abroad for work or to study.

At Daqiao Neighbhood Health Center in Yangpu District, one of 17 designated inoculation sites, the first group of people received vaccinations on Friday.

As the only facility in the area currently offering the vaccine, Dong Ping, director of the center, said they're still figuring out the daily capacity.

“Sixteen people will receive it today,” said Dong. “Hopefully we will be able to increase that number."



For the past month, the center has vaccinated people in high-risk occupations such as cold-chain transportation. A total of 80 people have been inoculated there with no serious adverse reactions.

The new round of vaccinations will take place on afternoons of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and Saturday morning every week, replete with medical standby in case of emergencies.

“Unlike the previous vaccinations for front-line workers, this time, with more people receiving inoculations, most of our employees are involved in safeguarding the process,” said Dong.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Most of Friday's vaccination recipients were students traveling abroad to study.

A PhD student at Tongji University surnamed Xie is going to Italy next month for a one-year exchange program.

The inoculation process took him about 10 seconds, after which he felt fine.

“It feels no different than other injections,” said Xie. “I feel less worried about the pandemic, but protective measures such as wearing masks and washing hands are still necessary.”

The center's staff instructs all patients to drink lots of water, refrain from bathing for 24 hours and avoid alcohol.

Another person surnamed Xu, 58, said he felt very lucky to be within the designated age range. He's been working for a Japanese firm in Shanghai for 11 years, and must travel to Japan to renew his working visa.

“Many of my friends who travel a lot have also gotten the vaccine,” Xu said. “We think it's necessary for our safety and the sake of others.”

After 14 days, vaccine recipients will receive a second injection for antibody development, which purportedly has a protection period of at least six months.



To make a vaccine reservation, people must use the Jiankangyun mobile app and bring a passport, valid visa, airline ticket, ID card, and hukou, or residence permit to their appointments. The vaccine is currently not available for expats.