News / Metro

17 community health centers offering free COVID-19 vaccines

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:15 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available in the city at community health centers. The service began on Thursday for people between the ages of 18 and 59 who are traveling abroad.
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:15 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
17 community health centers offering free COVID-19 vaccines
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

A medical worker prepares to inoculate a patient at Daqiao Neighborhood Health Center in Yangpu District. Free COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at 17 health centers across the city.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available in the city at community health centers.

The service began on Thursday for people between the ages of 18 and 59 who are traveling abroad for work or to study.

At Daqiao Neighbhood Health Center in Yangpu District, one of 17 designated inoculation sites, the first group of people received vaccinations on Friday.

As the only facility in the area currently offering the vaccine, Dong Ping, director of the center, said they're still figuring out the daily capacity.

“Sixteen people will receive it today,” said Dong. “Hopefully we will be able to increase that number."

For the past month, the center has vaccinated people in high-risk occupations such as cold-chain transportation. A total of 80 people have been inoculated there with no serious adverse reactions.

The new round of vaccinations will take place on afternoons of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and Saturday morning every week, replete with medical standby in case of emergencies.

“Unlike the previous vaccinations for front-line workers, this time, with more people receiving inoculations, most of our employees are involved in safeguarding the process,” said Dong.

17 community health centers offering free COVID-19 vaccines
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

The inoculation room at Daqiao Neighborhood Health Center in Yangpu District

Most of Friday's vaccination recipients were students traveling abroad to study.

A PhD student at Tongji University surnamed Xie is going to Italy next month for a one-year exchange program.

The inoculation process took him about 10 seconds, after which he felt fine.

“It feels no different than other injections,” said Xie. “I feel less worried about the pandemic, but protective measures such as wearing masks and washing hands are still necessary.”

The center's staff instructs all patients to drink lots of water, refrain from bathing for 24 hours and avoid alcohol.

Another person surnamed Xu, 58, said he felt very lucky to be within the designated age range. He's been working for a Japanese firm in Shanghai for 11 years, and must travel to Japan to renew his working visa.

“Many of my friends who travel a lot have also gotten the vaccine,” Xu said. “We think it's necessary for our safety and the sake of others.”

After 14 days, vaccine recipients will receive a second injection for antibody development, which purportedly has a protection period of at least six months.

To make a vaccine reservation, people must use the Jiankangyun mobile app and bring a passport, valid visa, airline ticket, ID card, and hukou, or residence permit to their appointments. The vaccine is currently not available for expats.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     