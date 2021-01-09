News / Metro

Health alert issued for coronavirus prevention and control

The prevention and control of the coronavirus epidemic has become more challenging, according to the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.
There have been sporadic cases and regional outbreaks in the nation. 

The risk will further rise because of  an increase in the number of people returning from overseas, greater movements of people in the nation with the approach of the Spring Festival, and transportation of cold-chain goods.

The center issued alerts on Saturday to require all local residents to raise awareness, avoid unnecessary overseas trips and reduce cross-province trips.

Wearing a mask while entering shops, malls, supermarkets and wet markets, and keeping an at least one-meter social distance in public places are all important.

The center required people to reduce social gatherings and control the people attending gatherings. 

People with flu-like symptoms should avoid social gatherings.

Packages delivered from overseas and regions with medium- and high-risk in China should be disinfected before opening. Personal hygiene such as handing washing should be followed.

Officials said people should monitor their and their family's health, and seek medical attention if unwell.

﻿
