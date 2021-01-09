News / Metro

Cute penguins, brightly colored pheasants on display at city parks

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:14 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0
Adelie penguins and golden pheasants are the latest residents at the city's parks.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:14 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0
Cute penguins, brightly colored pheasants on display at city parks
Ti Gong

The recently born Adelie penguins at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

Cute penguins, brightly colored pheasants on display at city parks
Ti Gong

This pair are best buddies.

Cute penguins, brightly colored pheasants on display at city parks
Ti Gong

Golden pheasants at Shanghai Zoo.

Cute penguins, brightly colored pheasants on display at city parks
Ti Gong

Pebbles make for a comfortable seating area.

Adelie penguins and golden pheasants are the latest residents at the city's parks.

Six recently born Adelie penguins are greeting visitors at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

The period between October and December is the breeding season of penguins, and animal keepers at the park had prepared hatching rooms in advance. 

Round-the-clock observation and strict disinfection were conducted to create a comfortable hatching environment for the penguins.

The newly born penguins are named "Yuan Yuan," "Ni Ni," "Jian Jian," "Kang Kang," "Ping Ping" and "An An," bearing the similar pronunciation of "Wishing you healthy and safe" when read together. 

Cute penguins, brightly colored pheasants on display at city parks
Ti Gong

The golden pheasant has vivid coloring.

It bears the wish that all medical workers in the front line of the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic as well as tourists to the park can stay healthy and safe, the park operator said.

The penguins are able to eat independently now. It is expected that they will be able to swim and live independently before the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 after they moult, taking on new feathers that are water and cold proof.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Zoo recently introduced 30 golden pheasants.

They have undergone a quarantine period, and are on display.

The golden pheasants, native to China, feature brilliant colors.

Cleaning and disinfection of their quarters has been carried out.

A variety of plants such as privets make it pleasant and green.

Cute penguins, brightly colored pheasants on display at city parks
Ti Gong

A penguin hatching.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     