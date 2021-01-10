News / Metro

Young Taiwanese reunite with families over Internet

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-01-10       0
Young Taiwanese in Shanghai enjoyed a reunion with their families via the Internet over the weekend.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-01-10       0

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Young Taiwanese in Shanghai greet their families.

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

Young Taiwanese in Shanghai enjoyed a reunion with their families via the Internet over the weekend.

They gathered at the Renaissance Shanghai Yangtze Hotel, watched performances, had dinner and talked with their families across the Taiwan Strait via the Internet. The hotel was decorated with elements of the traditional Chinese New Year. It also set up areas for games popular in Taiwan.

The event was organized by the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Shanghai to help those who chose not to return to Taiwan due to the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate the New Year with their families.

Shih Chia-yi, deputy director of the association and chief of its youth department, said that there are more than 20,000 young Taiwanese working and living in Shanghai. Sixty to 70 percent of them have decided to stay in the city rather than returning to Taiwan during the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year, a traditional festival for family reunion in China.

“The Spring Festival is an important occasion for Chinese, and usually most of us would return to Taiwan to celebrate it with our families,” she said. 

“But this year, we would have to serve 21 days of quarantine after arriving in Taiwan and another 14 days after returning to Shanghai due to pandemic prevention and control measures in the two places. It costs a lot of money and time. Therefore, many of us chose to stay here. We organized the event to let everybody know that we are a big family here and express our best wishes for our families, relatives and friends in Taiwan via the Internet.”

Chang Chien-chen, director of the association, told families of the young people via the Internet to feel at ease as Shanghai has very strict pandemic control measures, and life and work have returned to normal in the city.

Lee Cheng-hung, president of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, said Taiwanese, including entrepreneurs and others, have made great contributions to the fight against the pandemic as well as the social and economic development of Shanghai in the past year. 

He said there are a lot of career and business opportunities in Shanghai and on the whole mainland. He encouraged young Taiwanese to work hard in the new year to harvest greater achievements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     