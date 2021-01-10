News / Metro

Despite growth, many reluctant to utilize online medical services

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-10       0
The COVID-19 pandemic has not resulted in an explosive growth in the number of online medical service users in the Yangtze River Delta.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-10       0

The COVID-19 pandemic has not resulted in an explosive growth in the number of online medical service users in the Yangtze River Delta, according to a report released by Shanghai Jiao Tong University over the weekend.

The report said only 22.07 percent of residents in the region have used online medical services after the virus outbreak.

“How to attract those who do not understand online medical services and have not used them remains a key issue in the development of the online medical industry,” said Zhang Lufa, executive dean of the university' institute of health in the Yangtze River Delta. 

The conclusions were made based on research on policies, case and data studies, interviews with industrial insiders and questionnaires with patients and medics.

Nearly 80 percent of surveyed residents said they had never sought medical services online and about 19.05 percent said they lacked knowledge about the industry. More than 60 percent of the surveyed medics thought online medical service systems were established by hospitals.

The report said “incomprehension” and “distrust” were the main reasons that prevent patients from seeking online medical services. And more than half of the surveyed patients believed online medical services were still not mature enough in communication between patients and medics. There were also privacy concerns.

But the report also pointed out that online hospitals in China are growing faster, with more than 70 percent of surveyed doctors saying their hospitals have or are developing online service systems.

Several industrial insiders said breakthroughs in Internet technology, online payment approaches and service operation models are needed to ensure further development of the emerging industry.

The report predicted that online medical services dominated by physical hospitals will grow fast while third-party platforms will face challenges. 

It said commercial insurance, medicine and medical equipment related manufacturers will become important forces to drive further development of the online medical service industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     