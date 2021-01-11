2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported two new imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first and second patients, a Chinese woman and her American son, both living in the United States, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 1.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,215 imported cases, 1,115 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and no one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.