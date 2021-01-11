Health education and promotion added to medical evaluation systems

Involvement and performance for health education and health promotion have been included in local medical personnel's professional evaluation systems.

Involvement and performance for health education and health promotion have been included in local medical personnel's professional evaluation systems, officials at the Shanghai Health Commission said on Monday.

The measures are designed to increase interest in health education and promotion and transition a disease treatment-center mechanism to a people’s health-center mechanism, officials said.

Health education and health promotion, along with medical treatment and disease prevention, have been recognized by the World Health Organization as the three most essential ways to raise public health awareness.

During the pandemic, health education and promotion have become as important as medical treatment and disease prevention, as local health authorities have directed more than 110 medical facilities to implement education programs that heighten awareness of infectious disease prevention and control.